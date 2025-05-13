'AITA for always dumping lemon on all my food?' 'Maybe I am being a jerk.'

What apparently had been happening since the first night, was one of the girls (the one who complained) stays up later than the rest of us, and would eat or pick at any leftovers, disregarding the names on the containers. After 2x trying my food on separate occasions, she realized what I was doing and was pissed.

I said she shouldn't be eating others foods that weren't communal, and she said "well it's just how the rest of us feel." No one else at the table said anything and breakfast was tense.

Later, while getting ready to go out, the other girls one by one told me that they didn't like their leftovers being eaten and were glad I said something, but didn't want tensions going forward.