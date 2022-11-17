'Am I a jerk for not caring that my wife lost millions on crypto, she's still rich.'

Earning money on investments gets easier when you have more money (I think). Understanding terms like S&P, index fund, and futures seem overwhelming, but I think everyone knows to avoid crypto at this point. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, one rich couple did not get the memo on not trusting cryptocurrencies.
OP writes:
I (30m) come from a very poor family, but my wife is from a very rich one. She started the marriage with a net worth of 31 million dollars, and I started it with 300k dollars in student debt.
When we married, she gave me a prenup that separated her inheritance and got rid of my right to an "elective share" if she died. In other words, I renounced my spousal right to a third of her separate property if she dies, making her sole beneficiaries her siblings or potential children. My debt and our incomes were also separated. We both got lawyers -- hers much more expensive than mine -- and notarized the prenup.