'Am I the AH for calling the bride on her wedding day to tell her that her groom was trying to get with me?'

Tim stays in a different district meaning if we are to pursue one it is going to be long distance, hence why I was cautious and not get emotionally invested. Yesterday, I was scrolling on Whatsapp when one of my friends posted a two wedding invitations and one of them was of the guy getting married to the Bride the following day meaning today, let us call her Sally, I remembered her during our first year of college.

I felt uneasy, I asked my friends for advice, one said to let it go and let them be but to me it felt like witnessing a murder and doing nothing about it. I spent the night trying to find her number and I texted him for being disgusting.