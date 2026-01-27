'Am I being paranoid? My GF didn’t come home.'

With no reply or answer I used the play sound function on iPhones to try and alert her to my messages. I try again and then the phone goes off. I’m now researching when to call the police as it’s 8am. She then calls me at 10:15am and says she slept at her work mate's house (21F lives 10 minutes walk from our house) as she was so drunk and was sick in the taxi.

She meets her mum to walk her home, and she goes straight to bed and we don’t get to talk about what just happened. It’s now Monday and I brought it up this morning to ask where she was. Apparently she went to a bar (near the pub) which is open till 2am then they went to the city centre.