'AITA for being 'greedy' for wanting to keep my daughter's baby memorabilia?'

Internal-Soup906 writes:
I'm 33, and my husband and I have two kids, 8M and 7F. We didn't plan on having them back-to-back, but it happened, and my husband got a vasectomy, so we're set. When I was pregnant withour son, we were living in a rented two-bedroom house and decorated the nursery with olive and wood tones. We kept it the same when we had our daughter and just made room for the baby.
When our son was 6 and our daughter was 5, my husband got a big promotion at work that allowed us to look for and buy a four-bedroom forever house. Since it was permanent, we thought it would be fun to give the kids themed rooms.
We asked them each what they wanted, and our son picked dinosaurs (my husband likes to joke that we have a mini Ross on our hands), so we did a wilderness theme. My daughter picked Aurora, so we did a fairytale theme.
We went all out since these will be their bedrooms until they're teens, and we gave the nursery furniture away since we were done having kids. We asked our families first, but none of them were planning kids at the time, so it went to friends.
Presently, my sister is 21 weeks pregnant with a baby girl—their first. She was over at our place and said she was leaning toward something like my daughter's room for the nursery, but nursery stuff is expensive. I told her that she should go with neutral tones since it’ll be used a lot—they want a big family.
She was like, “Nah, I want themed ones for each baby like you did with [my kids' names].” I raised my eyebrows because that's going to be expensive but nodded because who am I to talk when I kind of did the same?
We continued chatting for a while, and she grabbed my laptop and started going through the website I used. She complained again, so I suggested that she put some of the reasonably priced items on her baby shower list.
She gave a noncommittal hum and then said that I could give her some stuff as well. I was confused because I thought she meant the old nursery, and I reminded her that we gave it away. She shook her head and told me she meant stuff from our daughter's room.
I asked her what she meant because my daughter is using that room; it's not like she doesn’t live in it. She waved her hand and told me it’s not a big deal—we can part with a few things. I asked her what she thought we could part with, and she casually said things like the drapes, a lamp, the mirror, etc.
I asked her sarcastically if she wanted the sheets as well? Or maybe the clothes off our daughter’s back? She just glared and told me I could tone down my greed and help out with this. I told her a flat no—it’s unreasonable that she’s even asking because she and her husband are well off, just like us.
It’s not like she’s struggling and I’m refusing to help. She told me that it's different because they want a big family, so they need to save more. I told her if that’s the case, they can save by using the same nursery for every baby. She just glared again, called me a greedy bitch, and left.
She's not replying to my texts, and my mom called to ask me what happened because my sister called her to complain about me without specifying anything. She was just as bewildered as I was when I told her. My husband thinks I'm in the right, and I do too. I’m just confused and wondering if there's something we're not seeing?
DazzlingxHannah says:
NTA. Your sister's request is unreasonable, and you're not obligated to give away your daughter's belongings.
BubblyxBubbles says:
Your sister's request is totally unreasonable. You're not obligated to part with your daughter's things just because she wants to save money. It’s perfectly normal for you to want to keep those items for your daughter, especially since she still uses them. Your sister should find a way to create her own space without expecting you to give up yours OP. NTA.
kehlaniwintter says:
I’m just baffled with her entitlement, Your daughter’s room is her personal space, and it’s unreasonable for your sister to ask you to take things from it. If she wants a themed nursery, she can budget for it herself. You’re not being greedy, you’re protecting your child’s space and respecting her belongings. Your sister’s request was out of line. NTA.
nightcana says:
30 bucks on the only reason she chose an identical theme for her child was to pilfer the contents of your childs bedroom.