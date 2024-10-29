'AITA for being 'greedy' for wanting to keep my daughter's baby memorabilia?'

I asked her sarcastically if she wanted the sheets as well? Or maybe the clothes off our daughter’s back? She just glared and told me I could tone down my greed and help out with this. I told her a flat no—it’s unreasonable that she’s even asking because she and her husband are well off, just like us.

It’s not like she’s struggling and I’m refusing to help. She told me that it's different because they want a big family, so they need to save more. I told her if that’s the case, they can save by using the same nursery for every baby. She just glared again, called me a greedy bitch, and left.