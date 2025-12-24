"Am I overreacting for leaving on Christmas Eve instead of doing things my wife's way?"

Not posting this for validation or to bash my wife. I just like using the internet to hear how other people see situations like this, even though I’m fully aware the guy usually gets executed on here. This just genuinely got to me.
It’s two days before Christmas and work has been rough. My manager has been acting like an ass lately and we’ve been clashing, and I’m honestly a bit worried about my job. Because of that, I’ve been trying to push through and get everything into a good place before Christmas so I can actually switch off and be present with my wife and our 1-year-old.
For context before people make assumptions: I work a standard 9-5, I’m the primary breadwinner (just over $200k), and finances are fully shared. There’s no “my money vs her money.”
Anything my wife earns is a bonus and helps offset childcare (she started working 5 months after baby was born out of her own choice as it was not done out of necessity).
We have a nanny during my weekday work hours. When we’re both home, childcare and chores are split pretty evenly, we just do different things. When my wife works weekends or odd hours and there’s no nanny, I’m fully on baby duty.
1 night ago, my wife had the day off and the nanny is already gone for the holidays. I offered to leave work early to take over with the baby so she could rest, but I said I’d need to log back on later that evening to make up the hours. She agreed.
That night we decided to put on a movie to get into the Christmas spirit while I worked a bit in the background. We picked ‘Focus’. In the opening scene, Margot Robbie’s character sits at Will Smith’s table because she’s trying to get away from a creepy guy who won’t leave her alone, and they end up chatting.
At one point I made a dumb, throwaway comment like, “That’s crazy, imagine Margot Robbie just randomly sitting at your table like that whilst you are just having dinner by yourself.”
It was meant as light movie banter. We’ve been together 7 years, married 5. But she got upset and started saying I look at other women and implying that when I work late I might be cheating. I didn’t engage and tried to let it go.
Fast forward to Christmas Eve.
I actually woke up before her, got our baby breakfast ready, fed him, and got him sorted so I could get a jump on work once he was showered and settled.
My plan (which I told her) was to open my laptop, see exactly what still needed to be done, and then map out the rest of the day with her so we could plan childcare, errands, and Christmas prep properly.
I explained this to her, that I needed a bit of time to assess what was left and then I’d give her an approximate plan and timeline. She got frustrated that I didn’t already have exact times laid out.
She got dressed and asked if I could watch the baby while she went out to grab some Christmas stuff. I reminded her (calmly) that I’d said I needed to finish this work piece first and then we’d plan the rest of the day. She went back and forth with me, then left anyway and left the baby with me before I even got a chance to open my laptop.
By the time she came back, it was midday and I hadn’t done any work at all. At that point my stress really spiked, because this is exactly what I was trying to avoid given what’s going on at work.
She tried to talk it through, but it quickly turned into her pinning the situation on me, that I don’t plan properly, that I’m inflexible, that I ruined the day. I said I didn’t want to argue and that I needed space, especially since this had now put me in a bad spot with work.
She then said some pretty personal and hurtful things, and I honestly just shut down. I told her I was going to leave the house and go into the office because I didn’t feel okay staying and continuing to argue.
Now she’s saying I ruined Christmas by leaving instead of just following her plan and “being there.” So… AIO for leaving the house on Christmas Eve instead of doing things her way?
For full disclosure, I am not an angel, I am pretty stubborn and have a temper at times but I held it together for the most part in this situation except when she said stuff like I left her with the baby as if to say I abandoned them.
Anyway, I know I shut down when she goes into this shouting match because I know once I lose it, I will get super mad and shout and leaves. Also I ended up returning to the house an hour later and currently working here.
I feel like I need both sides of the story here. You already admit that your marriage is on the rocks and you seem to find a way to put ALL blame for the situation on her and bringing up a whole different situation to make her look overdramatic.
We instinctually bias our stories to make ourselves look bad. She may be stressed herself, she may be suffering from PPD or SAD, she may need extra support throughout the holidays and feels like you’re not helping.
This was less extreme than I thought it would be based on the title! NOR, but I'm pretty sure your wife has some deeper feelings/frustrations that she's not being open about.
Why_Always_Me_FFS (OP)
Sorry maybe made it too dramatic haha. Anyways it feels like the end of the world when I am being shouted at all while I am just trying to keep the roof over our heads.
It feels like there’s something missing here. Maybe you don’t know what it is either, but it feels like a leap to go from the comment about Margot Robbie, to this. Has she displayed these behaviors before? Like I’m just trying to see how it got here. People don’t normally just wake up one day and completely change without something happening.
Why_Always_Me_FFS (OP)
Yeah short answer is that she has displayed these behaviours before. We are on the ropes in terms of our marriage and getting along but I guess to your statement above, yes this is only a snippet of what is going on. We aren't as close as we used to be that's for sure.
You're maybe overreacting, or at the very least seeing your actions in the most favorable light and your wife's actions in the least favorable light. It's nice that you offered to leave work early so your wife could rest, but did you inform your wife that by doing so you would need to work on Christmas eve? At any point did you inform your wife that you would need to work on Christmas eve?
If work was truly unavoidable on Christmas eve you and your wife should have discussed plans before this morning. It's a bit rude to inform your wife of your plans based on what works best for you without any consultation with her, especially the day before a holiday.
I understand that you're under a lot of stress and your job is important, but it's worth examining what you could have done differently to avoid this.