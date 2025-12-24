"Am I overreacting for leaving on Christmas Eve instead of doing things my wife's way?"

She tried to talk it through, but it quickly turned into her pinning the situation on me, that I don’t plan properly, that I’m inflexible, that I ruined the day. I said I didn’t want to argue and that I needed space, especially since this had now put me in a bad spot with work.

She then said some pretty personal and hurtful things, and I honestly just shut down. I told her I was going to leave the house and go into the office because I didn’t feel okay staying and continuing to argue.

Now she’s saying I ruined Christmas by leaving instead of just following her plan and “being there.” So… AIO for leaving the house on Christmas Eve instead of doing things her way?