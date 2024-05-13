'Am I overreacting to how the school punished my son for putting lunch food in his locker?' UPDATED

When I asked him why he didn’t just take a snack from home he said it wouldn’t be fair to his siblings and me if he took an extra snack. We don’t have snacks all the time unless the food bank gives us some. Food insecurity sucks and my son is experiencing it and getting punished for it. I know I’m a POS mom because most of our meals are beans and rice and nothing he could really even take to school.

I'm ashamed to admit we all don't eat enough at home but school lunch is free food, he should be able to enjoy it all.

Am I overreacting? She was acting like he was robbing a bank or something. Plus no one should ever try touching a child, period.