'Am I overreacting? I feel like a dad at the daycare I work at is making passes at me.' UPDATED 8X

OP There is a lot of good advice here, let me add my thoughts - I was the victim of a stalker for 8 months when I was 30.

He was released from prison and on pr-bation for stalking. He moved in with his mother in my apartment building and found me. It took a lot of work to keep my sanity and safety, but it is critical that you put your energy into it because - You have done nothing wrong.

- You do not deserve this. -You are not alone although many people will either fail you, take it less seriously or will be inactive

-Yes, you will slip and automatically say "Hi" without thinking, then realize it is him. My thoughts for you: