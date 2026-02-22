'Am I overreacting? Wedding guest called my caterers.'

A few days later, we still hadn’t heard back from her with her selection, so we reached out again and we were told that she and her husband “took care of it.” Turns out, they went to our venue site, found the caterers, and “made their own arrangements” so she could have chicken kebabs.

I was floored. Why didn’t they tell us they were doing that? Why didn’t my caterers tell me? I reached out to the caterers and they said they hadn’t realized my fiancé and I didn’t know the guest was calling them.

They also didn’t know this was a guest we already gave the specialty meal options to. They thought she was just an overly concerned guest who hadn’t alerted me to her full allergies.