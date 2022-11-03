"Am I wrong for not causing drama about my daughter not inviting me to her wedding?"

Divorce is hard on the two people that go through it. It's even more devastating for any children that may be involved. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man respects his daughter's wishes for him not to be at her wedding and realizes that may have been the wrong choice.

AITA for not caring that my daughter didn't invite me to her wedding?

I'm sorry, OP, that's hard.

My (46m) ex-wife (44f) and I divorced when my daughter was three. My ex later remarried and moved to a different state. I had visitation and tried my best to stay in my daughter's life, but eventually, she didn't want to spend time with me.

Drop one dad, and you can always get another.