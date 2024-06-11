Playful father causes controversy at child's birthday pool party. AITA?

Any-Word3440
40-year-old father here. This weekend we had a birthday pool party for my daughter’s friend who just turned five. When we got in the pool my kids kept asking me to play with them by saying stuff like “daddy come and get me or daddy you be the alligator and chase us.“
So the second I started playing with my kids, All the other kids wanted me to play with them. They wanted me to chase them around and throw them around the pool a little bit. I know most of them from Preschool, but there were a few random kids there too.
It was nonstop. They were all over me every kid wanted my attention. And I wasn’t chasing all these random kids around. There was an older boy there who really wanted to have a football catch with me so I made time for him to.
Today my wife is giving me a hard time about telling me that I’m narcissistic attention seeker, and that the only reason I did that was so people think I’m a good person or something like that.
She said it’s a horrible thing for me to go up to her and asked where all these other kids fathers are and how come I’m the only one in the pool playing with the kids. I literally went up to her and asked her under my breath.
What’s the deal with all these dads not playing with their kids in the pool or something like that. Then she went on to say to me today, did you notice how you were the only one in the pool and all the other dads were just hanging out sitting on chairs. Like, not playing with your kids is what you’re supposed to do.
She’s also super angry at me because I wrapped my arms around her waist when we were in the pool together and gave her a playful toss. She said she didn’t like it and she was angry that I did it.
I apologize to her and said I’m sorry I was just, you know, a little excited from playing with all these kids all day and I didn’t mean to hurt your feelings. She has it in her mind that I was to embarrass her on purpose to which is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.
So I get yelled at for playing with the other kids I got yelled at for asking why the other dads aren’t playing with their kids and she almost praises the other fathers for sitting around and doing nothing. These kids wouldn’t stop calling my name all afternoon.
It’s not like I was forcing myself on anybody or being creepy or weird in anyway these kids wouldn’t stop calling my name all afternoon. The other parents were totally cool with it also.
This behavior also happens at the playground where my kids start asking me to play with them and the second I start playing with them all the other kids get involved. Don’t care what my wife says or thinks this is the Dad that I am and I’m gonna give my kids the best damn playful experiences that I can and if it gets her mad that’s her problem. I’m not wrong, am I?
Hot_Negotiation7539
Your wife is weird.
truht22
NTA. I hope your wife's surgery from getting the stick removed from her bum goes well.
External_Expert_2069
Wife is just jelly she wasn’t the fun parent. Not wrong.
FreedomAdmirable1363
Exactly! My husband is just like OP. Kids love him and always seek him out because he gets down to any level to play. Infant? No problem. Toddler? Trucks, building blocks. Trampoline, swimming pool, climbing hills, picking up pinecones. Barbies. Whatever it is, he’s down. 🤣 Honestly, if OP’s wife doesn’t find that attractive, she’s an idiot.
roughlyround
You are not wrong, she's just stressing because you are not mimicking the other Dads behavior. I'll guess you're less conforming than she is. Maybe she's a bit socially anxious?
Any-Word3440
Yes yes and yes.
misterguyyy
I like the compassion here, this is totally it. My ex would freak out at anything that could potentially be embarrassing or make me (and by extension us) stick out like a sore thumb.
Sure It didn’t work out (for unrelated reasons) but my ex is in no way a bad person, just had some learned childhood behavior/trauma to unlearn. Not letting OP’s wife off the hook, though. This still requires some discussion and effort on her part to deal with her discomfort and stop projecting it.
ComfortableBig8606
Not wrong The same thing happens to me. I'm the only one at the park that is playing with my kid, so all the other kids want my attention as well. I'm sure they'd be stoked if it was their dad/mom playing with them instead!
Your wife is being weird about this, is this her normal stance? Could someone have made a comment that bothered her and she is taking it out on you? Not that it excuses her berating you.
Any-Word3440
One mom made a comment that I was the “pool dad of the year and how great it was” and I think she doesn’t like that.
Bird_Brain4101112
So your wife is mad that you actively play with your kids and are inclusive to other kids around?
Any-Word3440
Yep. And, here’s the kicker, she’s a teacher.
Global_Look2821
YNW. Be the fun (non-creepy!) dad. Your kids will carry those memories their whole lives. Your wife might be a little jealous- maybe she’s not the fun mom? But that’s easily fixed if that’s her problem. Maybe she thought you were getting all the kudos (from the kids anyway) she felt she deserved because of setting up and running the party?
A conversation with your wife, in a calm moment when the kids are in bed, would be a good thing to try to get her to open up about what is going on with her. Maybe there’s something else that’s upsetting her. Don’t wait to find out. Show your love and concern for her by asking her to open up to you.