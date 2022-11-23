'Am I wrong for refusing to give my 'promiscuous' sister my inheritance for her kids.'

There are few things that can drive a family apart, like money. The truly desperate will do whatever they can to survive (or at least ask family for help). On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, money drives a wedge between her and her sister.

She writes:

My (35f) last remaining grandmother passed away last month (that side of the family is Jewish, and it's customary to give an inheritance to the grandkids in Jewish families).

My sister (27f) is a single mom of three (one with special needs). All have different dads. None are in the picture (one is in jail, another was a one-night stand in Vegas and didn't even remember his first name, and the other is just an unemployed deadbeat).

Some landlords have good hearts.