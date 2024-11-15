'AITA for 'taking everything' in my divorce?'

In my county/state, all divorces with minor children require you to put your income and custody percentage into a formula and it automatically calculates the amount and then it's up to the judge's discretion as to what they think is fair. It's not optional. Based on their formula, I have the kids 72% of the time.

The judge ordered a substantial but not insurmountable amount of CS, and my ex has flipped his s$%#. He's accusing me of lying about it being up to the judge, saying I lied about my income, (I didn't), that I went behind his back and requested it, and that I'm not a person of my word because I don't have a problem with the judge ordering it and intend to collect it.