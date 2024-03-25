'Am I wrong for telling my GF if she mentions group hookups again I'll break up with her?' UPDATED

Compatibility is so important in the bedroom for a long lasting relationship.
In a popular post on the Am I Wrong subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for shutting down his girlfriend's suggestions for group play. He wrote:
My gf has had a lot of group s*x in her past, and I didn't like the idea of it, but I never shamed her for it, I did tell her that it made me uncomfortable and didn't want to think of her having s*x with other guys, especially in in a group, so asked her not to talk about it, at least not when I'm around.
This was relatively early in our relationship. The other day she mentions she wants to try something in the bedroom. She said she want to try a threesome with another guy. I said no, and I told her that if she ever suggests something like that again then I'm breaking up with her. Am I wrong?
mutualbuttsqueezin wrote:
Not wrong but tbh I think you're not compatible. Group s*x is obviously something she wants, and you don't. This will always be an issue.
noahsawyer95 wrote:
You're not wrong for wanting to be monogamous, if she wants group sex she may not be right for you.
Kidd__ wrote:
Group s*x doesn’t exactly mean polygamy but yeah these two don’t seem to be a good match for each other.
VayneClumsy wrote:
Agree with this. You guys are not s*xually compatible recover your losses now and let it go. Source : Had the same story as you and now I have a monogamous partner who is exactly like me and it’s way better.
ForwardPlenty wrote:
It is good to have defined boundaries in a relationship. Boundaries without consequences are just suggestions. So you have expressed a boundary and the consequences that would go with it. Hopefully she will take note of your boundary.
BallsDeepinYourMammi wrote:
Had a friend a long time ago who wanted to break up with his girl, so he pushed a threesome for months. Finally happened and he broke up with her under the guise of her being “too sl*tty”. I’m not saying that’s what happening with OP, it’s just a funny story about a s**tty person.
Beginning-Comedian-2 wrote:
You need to break up with her now.
She has a habit "A" that she likes doing, has done in the past, wants to keep doing, and wants to do it with you. You don't like habit "A" and consider it a dealbreaker to take part in it. You guys aren't compatible.
So I read a lot of your comments, and while I think my boundary was 100% valid, as in never having group s#x, I decided to have a deep talk with her. Basically, I asked her why she thought it'd be appropriate to ask me to have a threesome when I told her I don't even want to hear her talk about it.
She said she wanted to see if I changed my mind about them. I told her that this is something I'm never going to change my mind on, and she needs to accept this and forget about me ever changing my mind. She was upset and said "fine." I then asked if she needed group s*x to be satisfied. She said it's fine. I then asked something I probably shouldn't have, and asked if she preferred group s*x to me.
She said yes. We had a conversation about this earlier in our relationship, and she said that sex with someone you care about it much better than group s*x. I ask her why she's saying this now. She said she did believe what she said at first, but didn't realize that she would miss group s*x so much, and now she's craving it.
I'll be honest, straight up hearing group s*x is better than s*x with me crushed me. I took some time away from her to try and get myself together before making a decision. I broke up with her in the end. Maybe it's and ego thing, but I don't want to be with someone who rather have sex in a group than with me. I'll be honest, I don't think I'll ever date anyone who's had group s*x ever again.
idkbuddyboi wrote:
Just wanted to say I've been with a few people who had threesomes and hated it. Not everyone wants to keep chasing that. I wouldn't make it an absolute to never date someone who has been in one, but definitely make it clear that you can't be with someone who wants them. You'll find the right match eventually. This was a compatibility issue, not your fault at all. Good luck to you in the future!
OP responded:
I think my problem would be believing them. I believed my gf, but she changed her mind.
[anon_commentor] wrote:
I know this really hurts OP, but I hope that you don’t write everyone off after this. I was part of the ‘lifestyle’ for quite a while, but I’ve always preferred monogamous relationships. If anything, my experiences with groups have cemented my opinion that the best s*x is in a long term relationship with someone you love.
That being said, everyone is different, and I can certainly understand your hesitation to go through this it again. No one would blame you if you didn’t even want to try. I’m very sorry you’re going through this.
OP responded:
"This. I was part of the ‘lifestyle’ for quite a while, but I’ve always preferred monogamous relationships"
See, this is my issue now, how can you be in the "lifestyle" for "quite a while" and then this.
"Cemented my opinion that the best sex is in a long term relationship with someone you love."
Maybe if you tried it once or twice, but I'm assuming you mean you've had several experiences.
[anon commentor] responded:
A full, loving relationship is very different than casual s*x imo. It’s much easier (for me as a woman) to have casual s*x than it is to find a partner. Sure, I get along with my friends from the lifestyle scene, but none of them will ever get me the way a true partnership does. A partner is someone who truly shares my life. We can have fun together every day even doing the most mundane chores.
We see each other through the good days and the bad, and in doing so, we foster huge amounts of trust and understanding. And when you have someone who you really trust who just gets you in the bedroom? Oh man, it’s insane. More fun than any novelty group experience will ever be. Again, I’m aware I’m far outside of the norm.
And you are well within your right to not date lifestyle people ever again. I probably shouldn’t have even commented in the first place - I’m very happy with who I am, and I understand that my past does decrease my dating pool quite a bit.
I don’t think wanting someone who is strictly monogamous is a bad thing. It’s just a compatibility thing. I guess I’m just trying to say that people who had have such experiences aren’t all non-monogamous or destined to cheat or anything.
walk_through_this wrote:
For some people, s*x is the language of intimacy, a way of giving yourself completely to the person you love. It's vulnerability, it's trust, it's love. For others, s*x is a fun sport, like kayaking or tennis. When you know who you are, you know what you want. When two people want different things, sometimes that incompatibility makes a relationship impossible.
suhhhrena wrote:
This is a really good comment and i wish more people would understand this! The way people view s*x and the importance they place upon it can vary to such great degrees: to some people, to have s*x is to show love whereas others see it purely as having a good time. Finding someone who holds the same general opinions on s*x as you is super important!
Hopefully, both OP and his ex are able to find what they're looking for.