"Am I wrong to not tell my neighbor that his wife might be cheating on him?"

What does being a good neighbor mean? Do you just wave to each other when you get home from work? Loan each other sugar or milk when you're out? Keep tabs on each others spouses to let them know if someone is cheating. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one neighbor is at a crossroads of whether or not he should tell his neighbor that his wife may be cheating on him.

AITA for not caring about my neighbor’s infidelity?

If a tree falls and nobody is around to hear it does it make a noise?

Full disclosure. I’ve (47m) never witnessed anything myself and don’t really know these people. Everything I’m about to write comes from what my wife (39f) has told me.

Don't want to get too chummy with your neighbors.