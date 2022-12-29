'Am I wrong to want my BIL out for disrespecting my kid by saying she has a 'defect'?'

Divorce is never easy for anyone involved. Watching family go through it may be the most challenging part because there isn't anything you can do but offer support. Money, assets, dealing with intruding questions from family, there are no net positives other than maybe getting out of a situation that wasn't good for you.
He writes:
My brother-in-law (Sammy) lost his home shortly after his divorce ten months ago. He moved in with us and brought his twin daughters (Olivia and Sloane18) with him a couple of months ago. His sister (my wife) and I have one daughter (Zoey, 16), and she and her cousins aren't close but get along fine.
Olivia and Sloane have no respect for Zoey's privacy, none. They used to walk into her room and take everything they could get their hands on—makeup, phone accessories, clothes, school laptop, etc. Zoey complained a lot, and I've already asked the girls to respect Zoey's privacy and stop taking things.