Amateur baker gives cake to family rather than saving it for BF, 'he ALWAYS gets first helpings.'

"AITA for giving the cake to my family rather than saving it for my boyfriend?"

I am an amateur cake maker as a side hustle of my full time job. I make cakes for friends and family if there is a celebration coming up and I also sell them occasionally too. I’m always baking cakes as I love doing it!

This weekend was my boyfriends mums birthday and we got an invite to go for the weekend. they live a good few hours drive from us so we stay overnight, I asked my own parents if they could babysit our 2-year-old daughter for the weekend so we could go.

(We usually take her but this time we just wanted a break without our daughter). my parents agreed and I baked my boyfriend's mum a birthday cake. it was Funfetti with jam and fresh cream and I baked it the night before and decorated it the morning that we left.