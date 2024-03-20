Amateur photographer friend 'ruins' bride's wedding photos, 'she asked for one thing.' AITA?

Due to this I have a few cameras (including film cameras), a good knowledge of photoshop and I used to be able to develop my own film (though I am not sure if I still have that skill as its been a while since I last did it). I haven't done much photography since then though because I realized I preferred it as a hobby rather than the quite brutal and competitive world of professional photography.

My friend, Ruby (27F), who I went to school with, got married two weeks ago. About three weeks before the wedding she called me crying saying she didn't have a photographer because she couldn't find anyone who would shoot the wedding in film (her preference) for less than a couple of grand (she had a very long wedding and reception with lots of people and she wanted several hundred photos from the day - if you know anything about film you know you can only shoot 24 - 36 pictures and the speed of film needed to take pictures inside is relatively expensive, also she wanted them in color). I tried to give her solutions but she was deadset on this and said it was her wedding so she should be able to get what she wanted. Eventually she asked me if I would take the photos.