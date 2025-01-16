'AITA for being angry at my GF for being friendly with my high school bully?' UPDATED

I don’t still “hate” the guy and his friends after all this time has passed, or want them to suffer or whatever. But it’s not easy at all to forget what they did to me. Sure, maybe they changed for the better, but seeing her talk to him so cheerfully and tell me about it made me die inside. AITA for this?

What do you think? AITA? This is what top commenters had to say:

falliblefantasy said:

NTA. No matter what everyone is saying on the comment section, you are not the @$$hole. It’s normal for you to be taken aback, having to witness your girlfriend being friendly with your abuser. In fact, you weren’t even being rude about it to your girlfriend—you merely asked and then stayed quiet when she responded.