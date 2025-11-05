'AITA for getting angry with my wife for going to a random guy's house she met at a bar?'

Her one saving grace that might actually make this true is that she texted back immediately. If she had hooked up with some dude is she going to be on her phone immediately? Maybe she was actually just sitting there waiting for her friend to finish up scrolling TikTok’s or something. Or maybe she was texting her friends in post cheating guilt trying to figure out how to pick up the pieces/cover her tracks.

Whatever happened it isn’t cool that she’s just blowing off your feelings. Either she is clueless about how you really feel or doesn’t want to have a deeper conversation because she feels guilty or is worried she’ll get tripped up. Whatever actually happened, NTA.

At this point, the OP decided to return to provide more information.

Nathansp1984