'AITA for announcing my engagement the weekend of my sister's baby shower?'

I (30F) am the oldest of 3 siblings and have the typical eldest daughter syndrome. 8 yrs ago I went through a hellacious divorce and that greatly disappointed my very religious family. We used to be very close but since I have more or less walked away from the religion and live my life differently than them, we aren't close any more and they often will be passive aggressive or down right rude to me about my life choices.
My dad passed away 4 years ago and I am really the only one who keeps in touch with his mom (98F). My sister (28F) is pregnant with her first child. My gmaw and sister both live in different states, but are coming to town for a baby shower hosted by my mom this coming Saturday. (I was the one who suggested we invite gmaw and volunteered to drive her up but now my aunt will be bringing her.)
My fiance and I are very private about our relationship; we have been together almost 5 years and recently quietly got engaged. No social media posts, just told to a few close friends and then people notice when they see me wearing the ring. I have not told my family yet.
I was feeling very excited about getting to show my gmaw my ring and tell her I'm engaged on Fri when I see her since I don't get to see her in person very often and I know I have limited time left with her. I was talking about it with my friend and he said that I would be an asshole to "steal the spot light" by announcing my engagement right before my sister's baby shower.
I thought it would be ok given that it's the day before the baby shower, with immediate family only, and it's not like I'm making a toast at the party to announce I'm engaged. Also since I'm not super close with my family and this is just the next time we see one another, I don't want to take off my ring to hide the fact I'm engaged, so it felt natural but now I'm worried that it's a d*** move for me to do this.
everyone is planning on leaving for their respective home states soon after the shower is over, so I most likely won't have time after to announce.
(will provide more details if needed to reach a judgement tried to keep it short and sweet)
doublebagger45 said:
Your sisters first baby is more exciting than your second marriage. Especially in a religious family.
Don’t announce. Just tell privately and don’t expect your family to make a big deal of this second marriage as they did your first.
HolSmGamer said:
YWBTA. Congrats on the engagement, but don't announce it right before the baby shower or else you will be seen as stealing the spotlight. Tell your Gmaw in private if you really want her to know. Otherwise, just wait a few days after the shower to announce it.
SoccerProblem3547 said:
YTA don’t do it a day before…. Like come on, why not do it after the baby shower at least or on the drive back with your older relative. Or host your own thing and drive them up . Not the day before, like that is very clearly stealing the spotlight from your pregnant sister who’s event they came for .
Music_withRocks_In said:
YTA. If you tell anyone the day before they will absoutly talk about it at the baby shower and take the focus off the person the party is for. If you want the family together to announce you are engaged you are the one that should organize them coming together, in an event about you.
Hijacking someone else's event to announce your news 'because the family is together' is always rude. The family is together because someone else got them together for that person's event.
Fluffy-Resident8420 said:
You would. So many posts are about here are about people, often sisters, upstaging them on/near their special day because "isn't it convenient that everybody is here together." You might get away with it, but why would you want to risk your relationship?
OP responded:
As much as we don't get along I do love my sister and I don't want to ruin her anything. I had seen posts like that in the past and couldn't understand why people thought that way and now that I'm in it. I can see that perspective.
Because I don't want to hurt my sister I will not say anything and will take off the ring for this weekend. I think this is going to end up being more of a "how close am i to my family and how do I want to tell them" situation that won't be helped by the baby shower complication. i appreciate your kind insight!
MutedHyena360 asked:
INFO: Are you driving your grandmother back and forth? Why can't you tell family your news after the shower? Also, what is eldest daughter syndrome?
And OP responded:
No my aunt is going to drive her up instead so I don't have a chance to tell her in the car. I might be able to see my family after the shower but that is less certain as people will be returning to their home states. Eldest daughter syndrome is the typical i was the test child, i clean up everyone's messes but I'm always the scapegoat for things at the same time.
To add: we got engaged yesterday. this isn't that we have been engaged for weeks/months and hiding it.
All in all i really appreciate everyone who kindly gave their insight. i came to get input of perspectives I didn't have and I think if majority of internet strangers think IWBTA to do this, then it wouldn't be hard for people at the shower to think the same way which is a bad look for me AND takes more away from my sister.
I'm not sure if I'll take the ring off, or talk to my sister about it first, but to keep things simple I won't be telling my family the night before or this weekend at all.