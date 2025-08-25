'AITA for announcing my sister's pregnancy after finding out my BF (now ex) is the father?'

"AITA for announcing my sister's pregnancy after finding out my boyfriend (now ex) is the father?"

I (19f) was with my ex boyfriend (19m) until a couple of weeks ago when I found out he got my sister (18f) pregnant. I heard them talking about it and my sister was freaking out over it because she knew I would be done with her if I found out and my ex didn't care. So I held it all in and waited until we were with all our family and announced the news to everyone there.

My boyfriend ran once he realized I was going to break up with him and my sister freaked out and broke down and started begging me not to hate her and saying she made a mistake and she would abort the pregnancy and we could go back to the way we were.