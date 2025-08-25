'AITA for announcing my sister's pregnancy after finding out my BF (now ex) is the father?'

I (19f) was with my ex boyfriend (19m) until a couple of weeks ago when I found out he got my sister (18f) pregnant. I heard them talking about it and my sister was freaking out over it because she knew I would be done with her if I found out and my ex didn't care. So I held it all in and waited until we were with all our family and announced the news to everyone there.
My boyfriend ran once he realized I was going to break up with him and my sister freaked out and broke down and started begging me not to hate her and saying she made a mistake and she would abort the pregnancy and we could go back to the way we were.
She had been living with me since April because her and our parents were not getting along. We were supposed to be moving somewhere bigger in a few weeks and I told her that was not happening anymore and since that day I've been staying at my friends place.
Now she can't afford to live in the apartment without me and I refuse to live with her again or have a relationship with her and my parents won't let her move back in either. My ex is gone and he's refusing to have anything to do with the mess he is equally responsible for and so she's on her own. She was trying to make amends so we'd be back to normal but I didn't even acknowledge her attempts.
I'm not sure where she's staying but one of our aunt's told me I was disgusting to do that to someone as young as her and I've ruined her life. I told my aunt to pick up the pieces and leave me alone because I don't care anymore. I said she had it coming when she started sleeping with my ex.
My aunt said letting a guy come between us was nasty business and she asked me if I could live with myself if she ends up having the baby and they end up on the streets. I told her it's nothing to do with me. AITA?
Key-Mathematician583 said:
I don’t think people realize how brutal it is to be cheated on with a sibling. She ruined her own life the second she decided to sleep with your boyfriend and try to hide it.
She knew exactly what she was doing and chose to gamble with your trust. You don’t owe her a roof, forgiveness, or a relationship.
OP responded:
People really don't get it as much as they should. Anyone with siblings should put themselves in the shoes of the person cheated on and see if they'd still love and care about their sibling.
TipPuzzleheaded4121 said:
Definitely NTA. Letting her back in to your life is like asking for it to happen again or worse saying it’s alright what they did. Do you boo and let her figure it out.
OP responded:
That's how I feel. Like why should she be let off the hook for what she did? She made her own choices.
iknowsomethings2 said:
NTA. She can live with your aunt and screw her husband. You didn’t go NC and for all intents and purposes no longer have a sister because of a cry, you did it because she betrayed you. She made her bed. She can lie in it and your ex is spineless trash. Make sure EVERYONE knows what they did.
Go NC with your aunt as well. Make sure you pack up and move all of your things out before your sister steals from you.
OP responded:
They're already moved out. I got back there before she could and made sure she wasn't doing anything else she shouldn't. I don't have a lot of stuff right now which helped a ton.
WeAreLivinTheLife said:
You gave the right response to the aunt. NTA and everyone that's being a hater to your actions and your response to the betrayal can "pick up the pieces" and leave you alone!
OP responded:
If anyone else suggests the same as she did I'll reply the same way. Anyone who thinks I should pick up the pieces of her betrayal can do it since she didn't do them dirty like she did me.
Trailsya said:
She is so tacky. You're still nice in that you let her stay there and didn't make her leave immediately. NTA. You did well in what you said to the aunt. Let her take the girl in. She already has trouble with your parents, now with you. Let aunt understand the kind of person she is by taking her in. She will very likely annoy her within a month.
OP responded:
To be honest I didn't want to deal with making her leave and it was kinda ruined for me knowing they likely had sex in my bed. Otherwise I would have.
DandelionBreeze30 said:
Where's the girl code? She slept with your exbf and now wants you to fix her mess. That’s not on you. She made her choices and it’s not your job to pick up the pieces.
And OP responded:
It doesn't exist with her clearly. And after I let her move in with me too.