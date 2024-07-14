Woman’s special day overshadowed by MIL trying on wedding gowns; bride calls her out. AITA?

At the boutique my MIL seemed distracted and was acting all wistful running her fingers over dresses and basically in her own little world. My consultant tried to shut it down.

While I was changing I guess my MIL was talking about what she wanted for her wedding and another consultant who didn't have a client at the time heard. Now here is the thing, my MIL's ring is HUGE, like I would feel scared to wear something like that. I guess the other consultant saw the ring and figured easy money. She asked if my MIL wanted to try on "just one" because she had something "perfect".