AITA for getting annoyed at my SIL dying of cancer ruining my wedding? UPDATED 3X

She was shouting at them, and talking to them like they were children telling them to "never dare walk away from her again during an argument". There was a viciousness at a level that I'd *never* tolerate being spoken to like, from anyone.

The argument happened because we had come to pick up the nephew (son of older SIL) from school so that SIL could rest (I'll give more info on this fight in comment). Older SIL told her family its a privilege for them to baby sit her child, and that if they're going to try and help then they need to do it how she asks, when she asks.

She spoke to my wife like she was scum several levels below her. When I stood up, and older SIL saw me, she jumped with shock and then immediately stormed out of the room.