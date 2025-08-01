'AITA for anonymously telling a coworker that her husband is cheating with someone at work?'

After that event, I started noticing Dan and the HR person hanging out more in the office, and they started going out to lunch together, taking long breaks, etc. I even saw them leave the office together in the same Uber - it was obvious something was going on, and it was hard not to see it.

At the same time, I was working with Sara on a marketing campaign - she always seemed really nice to me. I recall during our discussions, she mentioned Dan a couple of times. By this time, I felt bad for her and felt that she deserved to know.