"AITA for not answering the door when my husband's boss arrived unannounced with a baby gift?"

Baby is 4 weeks old. It was 5 pm on a weekday and I was home with the baby and toddler. I was upstairs in the middle of pumping and baby was asleep when the doorbell rang. We get a lot of solicitors and I never answer the door so I just continued with pumping.

5 minutes later I hear my husband and another voice downstairs and he comes storming up the stairs and is like “sorry I didn’t know they were coming” and grabs the baby and heads back downstairs, I’m like what who is it, and he explains and says his boss and wife are at the door with a baby gift.