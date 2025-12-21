"AITA for doing anything not to go to my brother-in-law's wedding?"

I (30F) have been with my husband (38M) since 2019. We got engaged in 2020 and married in 2022. He has two younger siblings who get along with me and one older brother who clearly does not like me (for reasons unknown).

I had never met the older brother before our engagement because he lives across the country. After we got engaged, he asked to call me alone, without my then fiancé present.

During that call, he completely tore us apart—saying my husband was making the worst decision of his life by marrying me, our 8-year age gap was unacceptable, we lacked maturity (he said we had the mental capacity of 18-year-olds) and a real connection, and that instead of marriage we should be partying, doing drugs, and “talking to aliens.”