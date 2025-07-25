'AITA for apologizing to the waitress for my husband’s behavior and not being 'on his side'?'

For context, we’re on day 2 of a beach vacation with our toddler. We’re getting dinner on the boardwalk. We’re seated at our table and nobody came to us for a good 15 minutes. Mind you, it’s 9pm and we have a ticking time bomb toddler - both of us are itching to get in and out. Luckily, the place seemed pretty empty.
Our server finally takes our drink & food order. At one point, she comes to the table to apologize to my husband “I accidentally charged you extra for your beer” (there’s a special running so she should’ve used the special price - a $2 difference). She asks “would you like me to fix it?”
We’re stunned at her question, what customer wouldn’t want the correct price? He jokingly asks for a free beer to which she said “hah wish I could”. They agree for her to change the price of his second beer to be $2 cheaper.
Next, our food comes out. His is an entree with sides. Turns out - his vegetables are ice cold. The entree was lukewarm but I felt the veggies and they seemed to have come directly from the fridge. A sh!tty restaurant mistake, but a mistake. Vegetables.
To summarize our server, a young 20’s something female, has to hear him upset about the cold food. Multiple times he asks her “feel the food, feel it” to prove it’s cold (it was fridge cold). I can see she’s uncomfortable as he repeatedly says this the food is cold, he’s not paying for anything.
He doesn’t yell, but he’s a large, tall man with a deep voice. If I were her, I might uncomfortable, threatened, or that there is the potential for escalation. Also, it was the kitchens fault - not hers - that the vegetables are cold. I keep telling her she doesn’t have to feel the vegetables.
She offers him another meal and he says he doesn’t want anything. He added a comment related to her asking if he wanted the $2 beer overcharge fixed. She could be new or she could be bad at her job.
AITA for apologizing to her, saying we will pay for the rest and leave (and not agreeing with him we should get it all free)? I was thoroughly embarrassed by his response - his demeanor was inappropriate and unwarranted for cold vegetables, bad service (wait time), and poor server practice (the wrong beer charge).
I feel he lost all credibility when he continued to ask for it all free and came across angry and wasn’t reading how upset the girl was. He wasn’t mean or cussing but he gave off angry vibes.
AITA because I got the baby and told him we’re leaving, and hurriedly walked away - and left him to get the beach wagon while I just kept walking down the boardwalk? He caught up to me a few minutes later.
Overall, I’m mad at his response and his demeanor because he made the poor girl cry (shame on him) and acted entitled. And, he doesn’t feel bad about it. He’s mad I wasn’t “on his side” and I was “too nice” telling them we’d pay for the rest and go. Should I have backed him?
LaPasseraScopaiola said:
The restaurant was empty for a reason
urgasmic said:
Why would the waitress need to hear him say the food was cold multiple times? Why would she not immediately rectify the situation or get a manager? Did she just stare at him blankly?
YTA i think because according to you: he wasn't mean, he wasn't cussing, he wasn't yelling. He was frustrated by the poor service you were receiving.
Naive_Pay_7066 said:
YTA. It is perfectly reasonable to be upset about cold food, particularly on top of several other issues that absolutely were within the control of the server. You say yourself that your husband wasn’t aggressive, didn’t raise his voice, remained seated, etc. It is also pretty reasonable to expect some of your meal to be comped following a series of issues.
He wasn’t aggressive, he had very valid complaints, and the server can go and get the chef or manager if she feels unable to manage the situation.
Potential-Ad2185 said:
YTA. 15 minutes to show up when it’s empty is crazy. The beer charge is not that big a deal by itself, but you wait all that time get overcharged and then get food that ain’t even ready. Yeah, I’d be annoyed.
“He’s a large man with a deep voice”. So he’s never allowed to be upset. He didn’t threaten her or yell, he was rightly upset.
explodingwhale17 said:
ESH in my opinion except I think your reaction to your husband was ok. Your husband was right to be cranky. Speaking to a manager would have been appropriate. However, asking the girl to feel his vegetables repeatedly is gross and he needed to be in control of himself.
The girl did not give good service but much of it was not on her so maybe the kitchen is T A. In general, I would not go out for food with a toddler at 9 pm. That's when you get something to go, stop at a grocery store, or something like that. Carry snacks with you so no one gets hangry.
somuchbush said:
God forbid a man is bigger, taller, and has a deep voice. Even worse if he has valid complaints. Bad vibes red flag, right? YTA.
CancelAfter1968 said:
YTA...could be a little bit ESH but honestly, from your post it sounds like you're willing to make excuses for the waitress, the kitchen, the horrible service, crappy food, etc. But none for your husband.
OP responded:
I didn’t make excuses for any of it - that was the worst service I can remember. But I also asked his meal be comped and for us to pay for the remainder and pack it up to go (my meal and a kids meal).