'AITA for apologizing to the waitress for my husband’s behavior and not being 'on his side'?'

She offers him another meal and he says he doesn’t want anything. He added a comment related to her asking if he wanted the $2 beer overcharge fixed. She could be new or she could be bad at her job.

AITA for apologizing to her, saying we will pay for the rest and leave (and not agreeing with him we should get it all free)? I was thoroughly embarrassed by his response - his demeanor was inappropriate and unwarranted for cold vegetables, bad service (wait time), and poor server practice (the wrong beer charge).

I feel he lost all credibility when he continued to ask for it all free and came across angry and wasn’t reading how upset the girl was. He wasn’t mean or cussing but he gave off angry vibes.