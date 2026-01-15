'Is this appropriate workplace behaviour from a married coworker, or is she crossing boundaries?'

She said it jokingly but it made me uncomfortable and I didn’t really know how to respond, so I just laughed it off. After that it started to feel more strange. Every time I come into the office she says hi, good morning, how are you, and one time she randomly hugged me which really caught me off guard. I felt awkward but I froze in the moment and didn’t know how to react.

Later she asked for my number and I said no. Then she asked for my socials and I said no again. After that she started messaging me on Teams since we use that at work, and she chats to me saying she’s bored.