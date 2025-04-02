'AITA for arguing with my husband about my skincare routine?' 'Sometimes I feel sorry for you.' UPDATED

He said he thinks I'm gorgeous and I don't need that stuff, that the marketing of beauty products has worked well on me and that he doesn't like to see me be a victim. He also added that he is worried about the fact that if I am spending that much money on beauty products now, what am I gonna do when I am 40?

I replied when we get there and even if that ever happens we can talk about it - he said it's already happening. I was honestly getting pretty worked up at that point, even if some of his points were valid, the way he was going at it and the words he was using felt like an attack to me and like he had zero understanding about it.