'AITA for arguing with my friend at her birthday party after she separated me from my BF?'

When I pointed this out, she admitted she thought my bf would “kill the vibe” and said I’d be “more fun” without him around. For context, he is quiet but extremely polite and has never caused any problems at any event. My bf was clearly uncomfortable once he realized everyone else was seated with their partners except him.

He tried to brush it off, but I could tell he was embarrassed and confused. I told my friend that deliberately separating us while seating everyone else with their partners was hurtful and unnecessary, alone with her comments about him not being fun. She rolled her eyes and told me it was her birthday and I was being dramatic.