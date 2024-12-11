'AITA for arguing with my wife over her preferring to sleep with a body pillow over me?' UPDATED

"AITA for arguing with my wife over her preferring to sleep with a body pillow over me?"

So my wife gave birth 8 months ago. During he pregnancy she was having trouble sleeping so I bought her a pregnancy body pillow that was a lot more comfortable for her. However even after giving birth she prefers sleeping with the body pillow rather than me. She just says she's used to it and finds it more comfortable to sleep with.

Maybe I'm being just being dramatic but it feels like she just doesn't want to sleep with me. I'm often sleeping near the edge of the bed using a separate blanket and I just feel a lot more lonely.