Woman fakes arranged marriage to secretly wed her hidden boyfriend of 10 years. AITA?

Last year when I turned 23, my family started looking for marriage options for me (arranging a marriage for me) but I couldn't do an arranged marriage as my boyfriend and I loved each other a lot. But I was scared to tell my family that I HAVE HAD A BOYFRIEND all this time.

I don't know maybe they would've agreed maybe they would've been angry and then agreed because don't get me wrong my parents do love me a lot and do every possible thing to make me happy but telling them that I have been keeping a boyfriend behind their back, lying to them to meet him I just didn't want them to think I broke their trust.