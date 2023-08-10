Artist demands sister pay for work her son damaged, 'it's just a drawing;' AITA?

Kids will be kids, sure, but what happens when 'being a kid,' costs dollars and hours in damaged work?

So, when a conflicted aunt and artist decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her nephew's mistake, people were there to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the A^shole) for asking my sister to pay for the damage her son caused to my artwork?

I (32F) am an artist and I recently had one of the biggest commissions of my career - a large mural for a local business. It took me weeks of planning and about 10 days of actual painting. I stored the final sketches and painted samples in my home office.

Last weekend, my sister (36F) and her family came over for a visit. She has a 6-year-old son, Ethan. While we were chatting in the living room, Ethan went off to play.