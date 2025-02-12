Artist exposes an 'influencer' in the family after she demanded a free painting. AITA?

She said I already had the materials on hand and that she didn’t think art materials were that expensive. She accused me of being greedy and not having a vision for business, claiming that her exposure would be more valuable than my art.

She also said she wanted me to pay her $200 on top of the free painting, arguing that with her help, I would make so much money, and companies pay her to review things. She pointed out that every creative artist or individual, including her father, did free work at the beginning.

Everything went downhill when she noticed I wasn’t replying (I was working), and she started talking down on me because I was let go from the military (for medical reasons beyond my control).