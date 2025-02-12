Artist exposes an 'influencer' in the family after she demanded a free painting. AITA?

My mom’s goddaughter, let’s call her “Jen” (29F), asked me (25F) to do a painting for her because she saw I did one for a mutual friend, let’s call her “Anna.” Jen wanted the painting as a gift for her father, who is a retired photographer. Here’s the thing: Anna paid me for the painting, and everything went smoothly.
She posted a picture of the painting with her mom as she was gifting it to her. Well, Jen saw that painting and became interested in one for her father. The problem is, she wanted me to do it for free. She said she would advertise it on her Instagram and tell her “fans” to buy from me in exchange for the painting.
I told her no, as I am not in a great financial spot right now, and I cannot afford to do something for free. She wanted a custom-sized canvas, which is not commonly found in stores. I would either have to have it made myself or try to find it online for a reasonable price. I explained this to her, but she still didn’t understand.
She said I already had the materials on hand and that she didn’t think art materials were that expensive. She accused me of being greedy and not having a vision for business, claiming that her exposure would be more valuable than my art.
She also said she wanted me to pay her $200 on top of the free painting, arguing that with her help, I would make so much money, and companies pay her to review things. She pointed out that every creative artist or individual, including her father, did free work at the beginning.
Everything went downhill when she noticed I wasn’t replying (I was working), and she started talking down on me because I was let go from the military (for medical reasons beyond my control).
She said I had failed at everything, including that, and that she was giving me the option to succeed and make my parents proud. Since I wasn’t replying, she called my mom to complain that I didn’t want to do a free painting for her. As I mentioned, she’s my mom’s goddaughter, and my mom seems to have a preference for her. Mom called me back and demanded I do the painting for free.
I became enraged. Jen’s words about my parents not being proud of me stuck in my head. So, I decided to draw a 2-second sketch and told her that was her free painting and to leave me alone. She became really angry and threatened to post on her socials, telling her followers not to buy from me and to ruin my art career.
I’ve received a few phone calls from my mom, which I haven’t answered, and some hate messages from what I assume are her followers. AITA for exposing her texts to her family?
RepublicTop1690 said:
The more "influencers" who get exposed for the cons they are, the better. Expose away! NTA.
mcindy28 said:
NTA. Go fully nuclear and share receipts of all the asshole moves she's pulled including roping your Mom into her entitlement. Tell EVERYONE you can... hopefully her followers start dropping her!! This is why I can't stand "influencers"! Entitled jerks.
robopirateninjasaur said:
NTA. Tell her to pay full price, and have her post it on her socials with a 5% discount code, and everytime someone uses it, you'll give her 10%. Point out if she really has such a huge reach she will end up making money off the deal, and if she doesn't she isn't very business-minded.
BlueGreen_1956 said:
NTA. Expose her. She was trying to extort you to do what she wanted. The public should know what kind of person she really is. Note: Your mother deserves the same.
ChocolateKey2229 said:
NTA. Me thinks Jen is the one who doesn’t have a “vision” for business. She’s failing at marketing herself, don’t see her being successful “advertising” for you.
ChipmunkSalt7287 said:
Oh another thing, since she brought parents into this, tell her dad she is using his name to try and get things for free. Still NTA.