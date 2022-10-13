Man wants to mix ashes with deceased wife's, family accuses him of 'hogging' daughter.

When this man is conflicted about his wife's ashes, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for wanting my ashes mixed with my wife?"

I (M44) lost my wife about five years ago at the age of 34 due to cancer, we had been married for almost ten before that and I had known and been friends with her another ten before that.

After her death I chose to have her cremated and I put the urn in a little shrine with some of my favorite pictures of her and her wedding ring.

It’s been up in my house ever since and every year on her birthday and on the anniversary of her death her family (Father Mother and sister) come over and we have dinner and discuss our favorite memories.