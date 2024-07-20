'AITA for asking my GF to split the hotel bill after her friends crashed our romantic getaway?'

"AITA for asking my GF to split the hotel cost after she invited her friends without telling me?"

So, I recently took my girlfriend, "Emily," on a weekend trip to a popular beach town. I booked a nice hotel room for us to enjoy a romantic getaway. Everything was great until the second night when Emily invited her two friends, "Lara" and "Kate," to hang out with us. She didn't tell me they were coming, and I was a bit surprised but went along with it.

Things got even more awkward when they decided to crash in our hotel room because they didn’t want to pay for their own. I was annoyed but didn’t want to cause a scene. The room was cramped with four people, and it definitely wasn’t the romantic getaway I had planned.