'AITA for asking my husband to go somewhere else for a week right after I gave birth?'

Then he fell asleep. Every single time he woke up and I was still awake, he got irritated again. "You need to get some damn sleep!" We get discharged the next day.

So.. since we have been home he's stressing me out even more. If the baby spits up, he's immediately saying "omg we need to go to the hospital." He has been trying to force feed me. Literally sits beside me trying to feed me when I quite literally cannot keep a lot down right now and he knows that.

But like.. yesterday I fell asleep. I had the baby beside me in the bassinet. He wakes me up and says "babe she's been screaming for like 10 minutes!" And it makes me feel bad but then again...he was in the room when I fell asleep so where tf was he when she was screaming?