"AITA if I ask my bridal boutique to not let my SIL try on dresses?"

I (25 F) am worried that I might be a bridezilla. My soon-to-be SIL, Brianna, is planning to use my appointment to try on dresses. She is already married, but did not have a big wedding. When I invited her to my appointment, she started talking about trying on dresses to convince her husband to renew their vows.

She said her mom (who is also coming to my appointment) could take pictures and send them to her husband. Now I am not someone who needs everything to be about me all the time. However, I would appreciate being the main focus of my own bridal appointment.