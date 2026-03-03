'AITA if I ask my bridal boutique to not let my SIL try on dresses?'

I (25 F) am worried that I might be a bridezilla. My soon-to-be SIL, Brianna, is planning to use my appointment to try on dresses. She is already married, but did not have a big wedding. When I invited her to my appointment, she started talking about trying on dresses to convince her husband to renew their vows.
She said her mom (who is also coming to my appointment) could take pictures and send them to her husband. Now I am not someone who needs everything to be about me all the time. However, I would appreciate being the main focus of my own bridal appointment.
I don’t want to have to maneuver around Brianna while trying on dresses for my big day, and have everyone’s attention split between the two of us. Besides that, I invited Brianna because I wanted her to be present on such an exciting day, and she won’t be if she’s focusing on her own dresses.
I understand Brianna wanting to try on dresses and renew her vows, but I feel like she should schedule her own appointment. I only get an hour with my bridal consultant, and I don’t want any of it wasted on finding dresses for Brianna to try on.
I’m a very non-confrontational person, so I’m considering calling ahead and asking the boutique if they could shut Brianna down for me if she actually tries to use my appointment for herself.
My friend and my sister both said I should call ahead, but I’m conflicted. So…WIBTA if I call the bridal boutique and ask them to handle my SIL if she tries to make my appointment about her?
u2125mike2124 said:
You’re not a bridezilla for asking the appointment (since it’s only an hour) be focused on you and not splitting time between a self-centered SIL. YWNBTA.
UndeadBuggalo said:
Call ahead. It’s an appointment you don’t share it, either she dominates your appointment or you put your foot down now and it doesn’t continue through the rest of planning.
Healthy_Currency983 said:
NTA. Call them. Maybe one she starts asking for dresses they can tell her that’s not allowed. Only one bride at a time shops and that she will be asked to leave if she insists. I’m sure this happens a lot so they may have scenarios set up to prevent this kind of thing.
You are not a bridezilla for wanting this to be bout you because it’s your wedding. She can shop when they actually decide to renew their vows, the idea that seeing her in a wedding gown will change his mind is silly.
Humble-Macaron7768 said:
You need to speak to your soon-to-be-husband. He needs to speak to his sister because what she is doing is inconsiderate and selfish. I would probably reschedule for a time I know she is unavailable and suggest she make an appointment for herself.
Neat-Sundae6906 said:
You can only try on so many dresses, so she would be taking away from you. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with calling ahead and letting them know what’s up. You’d be surprised at the random BS they have to go through on the daily. If you loop them in, then they got you! Warn them. If they’re pros, they’ll have your back!
suitedup4biz said:
Former bridal boutique consultant here. Shut this down asap; call ahead and the staff will have your back. Your appointment, your hour. If she wants to try on dresses, she needs to call and book her own appointment.
Frequent-Midnight-34 said:
NTA. SIL needs to schedule her own appointment and not sabotage your day. And you need to call ahead and let the salon know !!
I’ve decided to both call ahead to the bridal shop, and calmly but firmly confront Brianna if she tries anything at my appointment. I’ll update if anything crazy happens, but hopefully everything will go smoothly. Have a great day!