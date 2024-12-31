'AITA if I ask my GF to change her wardrobe and stop wearing hoodies all the time?' UPDATED

One morning I asked (as nicely as I could) if she wanted to wear a turtleneck instead of her knit jumper for a fancy dinner with my siblings. She said she'd think about it but still didnt. During a get together with my friends at another fancy place, we wore button downs and she wore another hoodie. I felt embarrassed to sit beside her, who looked like a kid in the midst of working adults.

Its not like I never wear more casual clothes, but I think I wear them when its appropriate, and not for events which I feel deserve a little formality. It's driving me insane because I don't think it should be this big of a deal, they're just clothes.