"AITA if I ask my mother to change her farewell's party date?"

So for context : My (30F) daughter (that we'll call Jane) will be celebrating her 10th birthday in in a few months. We've always done it at my mom's (66) place but this year's gonna be different 'cause my mother (let's call her Alicia) is moving out far from us.

Alicia and Jane are really close, and even tho she doesn't talk about it much, I know Jane is really sad about it, even more considering she's going through a lot right now with bullying at school and an emotionally absent father. I'm also suffering from depression, and really going through it right now. I'm in paid sick leave, having appointments with both psychologist and psychiatric.