'AITA if I ask my wife to stop secretly 'role playing' as a group of complete strangers?'

Each profile had a theme, some shared links to reddit, twitter, etc (some were still active). The man whose profile I was using belonged to a groups that included other strange accounts. One of the groups that popped up most often was for conspiracy theorists. I also saw his messages, and they looked like those of a real person; they went on for months, sometimes with photos, and so on.

I didn't understand what I was looking at. My wife was still at the store, so I closed Facebook and... went through her laptop. I know, I know. I found a ton of folders labeled with names, photos, a timeline, and "future plans for this character". Even things like "change in views", "change profile picture", "marriage", "TikTok controversy" were included.

When my wife came back, I asked her about it right away. I didn't even have a theory about it, I was just confused. It all seemed surreal.

My wife brushed me off, not seeming bothered at all. She said it was "her role play for fun.".