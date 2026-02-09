'AITA if I ask to order à la carte instead of paying $80 for a set menu at my friend’s birthday?'

I (30F) live in city A and my best friend (29F) lives in city B. She invited me to her 30th birthday dinner with a month’s notice, but I was happy to attend as this is a milestone birthday. I booked a 4-hour train ride ($70), and bought a birthday gift ($130). All of this was within my planned budget.
Originally, the dinner was booked at a Thai restaurant where everyone orders their own plate. But then, a day or so after the restaurant was communicated, she changed the venue to a Japanese izakaya. The dinner is now a group booking with a set menu of shared tapas for the table, costing $80 per person (tax & gratuity are included, drinks are not). The dinner is also at 8PM.
Meaning I’ll be killing time in the city for most of the day. Now, I have dietary restrictions after going through a health ordeal the past few years. I’ve narrowed down my triggers and even got tested to confirm my sensitivities, which is that I don’t eat seafood or mushrooms (they cause reactions).
I’ve been doing well with my health lately because I’ve managed to keep a strict diet. Anyways, I let her know about my food restrictions early, and to her credit, she went back to the restaurant and asked the chef to create a group menu with this in mind.
I told her not to fuss too much about it, and as long as there were 1-2 things that I could eat on the regular menu of 6 dishes, I’d be okay. A few days pass and she sent me a “no seafood/no mushroom” version of the set menu, which includes things like salad, pickled vegetables, stir-fried vegetables, fries & vegetable sushi.
Apparently, I’m not the only one with dietary restrictions, there’s someone that’s vegan. So I guess us special people get our own menu. At this point, I’m realizing I’d be paying $80 to eat a selection of vegetables, while the rest of the group will be getting multiple protein-heavy and specialty dishes which are of course seafood dishes.
This is understandable if I was vegan, but I am not vegan and enjoy chicken/beef. So after killing an entire day in the city waiting to come to the restaurant, the idea of paying $80+ for a few veg tapas is really unappealing and financially tough. I don’t want to make things difficult or take away from her special birthday, but I also feel uncomfortable paying that much for a meal I can’t fully enjoy.
For reference, when I accepted the invite, I thought it was going to be individual plates, and was looking to spend $40 max on my plate considering how much I already spent for travel. I was thinking of asking if I could order 2 tapas à la carte off the regular menu and pay for my own food and drinks, instead of participating in the shared set menu.
But I’m worried this might come across as rude or selfish, especially since it’s her birthday and a group dinner. She’s also a massive foodie so being able to share a specially prepared meal with a group of friends means a lot to her. So, AITA if I ask to opt out of the set menu and order my own food instead?
Beneficial-Tap-1710 wrote:
Is she a good friend? Because you seem to be keeping track of each detail of what you are doing for her like friendship is a scorecard. If you like her, just go and eat the vegetables and be happy she had them make that accommodation.
She does care to have done that, but then you’re like, no, not that accommodation! Get a different gift if you must but stop keeping track. I’m broke too but it wears you out trying to level it all out.
persistingpoet wrote:
YTA. You’re not paying for the amount of protein in your food, you’re paying for the experience of being there and celebrating your friend with the group. You’ll survive eating a plant-based meal instead of meat to be there for your friend.
It’s one thing if this is completely out of your budget, but I’d be pretty frustrated if a friend didn’t want to join my birthday dinner because the set menu the chef specifically designed to not include their allergens didn’t have meat in it
Edit: I have severe food allergies so I have been in OP’s situation many times without issue.
chipotlepepper wrote:
I encountered similar when I was the only vegetarian in my family/friends circles for many years (also because I have never regularly had alcoholic beverages and was sometimes alone with that).
How I ended up framing things in my mind (unless there was some extra egregious cost) was that I wasn’t just paying for food, I was paying for something more like a ticket to a show - paying to spend time with friends, celebrating, having shared experiences.
(I came to this after meeting up with friends at buffets in Las Vegas circa 1999-2001 when offerings for vegetarians were ridiculously few.) I would suggest you let your friend know you are super appreciative of her efforts and that she did fulfill your request for 1-2 items but ask if it would be ok if you check if you could swap in a non-seafood protein for yourself.
Like I can’t do carbs without balancing them with protein or I’ll risk low blood sugar and possibly migraines, so I would be asking for a health reason myself - bonus that I’d feel like I’m getting more value for my $. If general $ is the issue, possibly return the gift and purchase something lower cost.
petrolblue3 wrote:
NTA but in the grand scheme of friendship rules, she will feel like she’s gone above and beyond for you and the other people with dietaries so for you to now opt out I don’t think will go down well.
The amount you’ve spent on getting there etc also may not register as if that was a big factor, you could’ve declined the invitation, even when it was 40 less for the food. Be prepared for backlash or even your friend just being disappointed (not that this is entirely fair on you, rather just the way it is sometimes).
Hangry_Hippopotamus wrote:
Soft YTA if you ask to change up the menu/what you’re going to eat after she’s genuinely tried to accommodate you. Honestly?
I would either choose not to go and just send the gift, OR return the gift for something cheaper ($130 seems like a lot for a birthday gift for an adult friend, especially when you’re planning to travel to their party and pay for the food) and go to the dinner and not worry about the cost of what you’re being served.
kisskissenby wrote:
NAH. Your friend went out of her way to make sure you could eat on menu. This was very kind of her. She is not an Asshole. You also would not be an AH to decide that this entire excursion is just too expensive and cancel with sincere apologies.
Ask yourself though if this is really about the food. The money is basically to spend time with your friend for her birthday doing what she wants to do because it's HER birthday, not to eat what you particularly want to eat. The decision is really up to you. If it's too much money altogether then it's too much money but don't make it about the food.
kallisti_gold wrote:
Call ahead to confirm they'll even allow that -- there's a good chance they won't. If that's the case, don't go.