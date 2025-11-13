'AITA if I ask someone to stop yelling 'woo!' in an exercise class?'

I take exercise classes at a gym several times a week. Recently a new member started coming.
The problem is that she yells out throughout the class, in a loud high pitched voice, "woo!"
Repeatedly.
For example, I counted during the last 50 minute class and she yelled it 172 times. 3-4 times per minute. I am not exaggerating.
Other people in the class (usually about 20 of us) have noticed her as well and also seem irritated. I can see people looking around trying to figure out who is yelling and then realizing who it is. It's both disruptive and highly irritating when you're trying to work out.
For context, everyone in the class is typically silent unless the instructor asks for feedback. No one else is repeatedly yelling "woo!"
I do not know if she has Tourette's syndrome or something like autism. There's really not a way to tell without asking her.
The instructors have noticed her yelling and seem unsure what to do. Sometimes they give a little laugh and yell "Woo" back to her because it's very odd and they don't seem to know what to do.
WIBTA if after class, I politely asked her to cut down on the yelling?
I would say something like "It looks like you're really enjoying the class! I'm glad you are! I was wondering if you would be able to cut down on the wooing though. You may not have noticed, but most of the class is silent so when you yell out a lot, it's a bit distracting."
CrazyNekolover wrote:
I think that is something the instructor needs to address. Can you and the other students talk to the instructor first? And then it is up to them.
Cautious-Job8683 wrote:
NTA - but tell the instructor, and let them deal with it. They are probably waiting for someone to complain so that they can tell the person that they have "received some comments" about the woos upsetting some members of the class.
The instructor having the talk makes it not a personal attack, and having it based on comments from at least one group member means they have a justification to say something that isn't just that they personally are a killjoy as an instructor.
OP responded:
Body Pump. Loud music.
CestLaquoidarling wrote:
NTA. 172 is excessive.
OP responded:
Yes. It's excessive. If she was just very enthusiastic and yelled it maybe 4-5 times per class, it wouldn't be a big deal. But it's constant.
Beneficial-Way-8742 wrote:
It's not your place to say anything directly to her. You notify the class instructor that it is distracting or startling or whatever it is (although TBH, I can't get past you counting the # of times she did it), then let the instructor handle it.
OP responded:
I counted because I had told some friends about the wooing and they wanted to know how many times she actually yelled it. So I counted. The tally was higher than I could have imagined.
ZennMD wrote:
This is a hilarious problem to have lol, and I also think let the instructor deal with it, to mirror everyone else's comment. But I also have experienced and loved the occasional 'woo'-ing during a fitness class lol, the amount she's doing it does seem really extreme, though -love that you counted!! LOL maybe if she limits them you'll enjoy the enthusiasm? Lol.
Beautiful-Medicine-2 wrote:
NTA. You are allowed to want a focused workout environment, especially in a class where everyone is normally quiet and following the instructor’s lead. The constant shouting would distract most people, so it makes sense that you are wondering how to handle it.
At the same time, you are approaching it thoughtfully by considering how to phrase it politely and by recognising that there may be reasons behind her behaviour that you are not aware of.
That awareness matters. If it turns out that she cannot control it, then the kindest approach would be to let the instructors manage the situation rather than putting pressure on her directly. Your intention is not to embarrass her or make her feel unwelcome. You are simply trying to balance your own comfort with being respectful. That is a reasonable place to be.
learnedmylesson71 wrote:
I highly doubt saying something to the instructor is going to do anything. If they wanted to say something they would have already said it. However, I think while it is annoying, it is their right to woo. Unfortunately, I have the feeling that you will be the one who comes off looking bad.
Skystreamer_218 wrote:
This is so funny. At my gym someone would just yell “OK SETTLE DOWN SUSAN!” every time she does it or egg her on even more, but it helps to know the reason behind it first and is only OK if you all get along.
If your gym isn’t a friendly space and you don’t know this girl enough to ask her about it in a lighthearted way, speak to the instructor and let them handle it. It sounds like you guys take body pump very seriously but 172 woos is way too much for anyone LOL.