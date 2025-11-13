'AITA if I ask someone to stop yelling 'woo!' in an exercise class?'

The problem is that she yells out throughout the class, in a loud high pitched voice, "woo!"

For example, I counted during the last 50 minute class and she yelled it 172 times. 3-4 times per minute. I am not exaggerating.

Other people in the class (usually about 20 of us) have noticed her as well and also seem irritated. I can see people looking around trying to figure out who is yelling and then realizing who it is. It's both disruptive and highly irritating when you're trying to work out.

For context, everyone in the class is typically silent unless the instructor asks for feedback. No one else is repeatedly yelling "woo!"

I do not know if she has Tourette's syndrome or something like autism. There's really not a way to tell without asking her.