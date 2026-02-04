'AITA if I ask to order à la carte instead of paying $80 for a set menu at my friend’s bday?'

"AITA if I ask to order à la carte instead of paying $80 for a set menu at my friend’s birthday?"

I (30F) live in city A and my best friend (29F) lives in city B. She invited me to her 30th birthday dinner with a month’s notice, but I was happy to attend as this is a milestone birthday. I booked a 4-hour train ride ($70), and bought a birthday gift ($130). All of this was within my planned budget.

Originally, the dinner was booked at a Thai restaurant where everyone orders their own plate. But then, a day or so after the restaurant was communicated, she changed the venue to a Japanese izakaya.

The dinner is now a group booking with a set menu of shared tapas for the table, costing $80 per person (tax & gratuity are included, drinks are not). The dinner is also @8 p.m. meaning I’ll be killing time in the city for most of the day.