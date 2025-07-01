'WIBTA if I asked my adult brother with autism to move out?' UPDATED

I want to clarify he is not high support needs or anything like that, in fact, my mother used to hold the fact that he had a higher IQ than me over my head. But he does not act like it. I feel like his Asperger’s diagnosis made my mom keep him from any responsibility. So, while he is quiet, and we don’t see him often (he works overnights) we still end up dealing with his mess.

This includes but is not limited to: washing all of his coffee cups because he never does any dishes , having to force him to clean his room because the floor is hidden by fast food bags and boxes, he drinks all our beer or alcohol without asking, he never takes out the trash, never sweeps or mops, never helps with outside work.