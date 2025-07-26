'AITA if I asked my BFF’s boyfriend to delay his surprise proposal during our girls’ trip?'

I casually asked if they’d be flying back together on Monday since they live in the same city, and he said “I’ll see about that,” which only confirmed my fear that he’s staying for the rest of the trip.

Now I feel like I’m about to third-wheel the majority of my trip - one that I planned and was emotionally counting on (it was initially going to be a solo trip to Varkala for surf lessons but u was asking her for a trip as well so she said let’s go to Goa and ofc I was v excited to go w her). Now I can’t even talk to my friend about it because it’s supposed to be a surprise.