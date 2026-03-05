'AITA if I asked my parents not to attend my sister's wedding since she uninvited me?' UPDATED

A few days ago, my (16F) sister (25F) announced that she would be getting married next year. Obviously, I was happy for her, and when she gave out the invitations to the guests, I was expecting to be invited. However, when I checked with her, she told me that she and her fiancé wanted a child-free wedding and that I would not be allowed to come.
I was saddened by the news, but I accepted it, assuming it had to do with the venue or maybe legal stuff like the presence of alc*hol or insurance liability. That changed when I found out her fiancé’s 15-year-old cousin was invited. From what I know, she and I are the only teenagers in either family, so I initially assumed my sister had misunderstood something.
Maybe the child-free rule only applied to kids under 13 or something like that. But when I asked her, she clarified that the cousin was the only exception. She said it was because the cousin is ‘extremely mature for her age,’ that she and the fiancé are very close, and that he sees her as a sister.
That really upset me. The cousin is younger than me, and while I understand they may have a bond, I feel like my sister and I have a strong relationship too, or at least I thought we did. It felt like she was basically saying I’m less mature or less important, even though I’m her actual sister. So, I told her I thought it was hypocritical to exclude me but still invite someone younger.
She responded by saying it’s her wedding and she’s allowed to make the guest list however she wants. But then she added that she thinks I’d “throw off the vibe” because she wants the wedding to feel more adult. That really hurt as I’ve never caused any drama at family events, and I don’t think I act immaturely. It felt like she was making a judgment about me that came out of nowhere.
I ended up telling my parents about it, and they agreed with me. They said it felt unfair and hypocritical for my sister to exclude me while inviting someone even younger, especially without a clear reason. They told my sister how they felt, but she stood by her decision.
I’m debating on whether I should ask them not to go, as I kind of understand her ‘my wedding, my rules attitude’, but I still feel upset about it, and I want my parents to stand up for me. I feel like if one of them pushes back, she will back down and let me come. So WIBTA if I ask my parents to reconsider going to the wedding?
ed_lv wrote:
NTA. If my older child didn't invite younger one to their wedding (similar age difference), I would not be going. Your parents should totally have your back here, and unfortunately your sister has forever ruined her relationship with you. If she does not change her mind about your invitation, I would never speak to her again.
cthulularoo wrote:
"And that he sees her as a sister."
He sees her AS a sister, while you're her actual sister. Wow, your sister the AH here. NTA for asking your parents to stand up for you, but I would advise being understanding if they won't refuse to attend. I would make sister pay for this though.
sweetcilantro wrote:
The title is misleading, they didn't uninvite you. They never invited you. Still NTA though since they lied about reasons, as in being childfree when inviting someone younger. However, you shouldn't make them choose, it will make you look like a villain when you are 100% not. It would look a bit retaliatory.
Don't ask them to not go exactly, but if you can explain to them how hurt this has made you feel being excluded for basically being told she doesn't feel like your a sister to her. You shouldn't tell them to try to get her to back down and force her to allow you, that once again makes you look like a villain.
Honestly, I would more go towards anytime someone wants to talk about the wedding you bring up that your not invited and would prefer they not speak of it around you since they are specifically excluding you as it's not actually a childfree wedding. It's a terrible time at a wedding the couple doesn't want you at. Forcing your way in will not end well, but making everyone see how they are behaving will end much better.
Sugar_Mama76 wrote:
You should not ask you parents to not attend. They’re going to and it’s going to cause a lot of issues. So just don’t put them in that situation. Instead, call the family gossip. That aunt or cousin that spreads everyone’s business?
Yeah. Tell that person how sad you are that your sister won’t let you come. His cousin who is like a sister is going because she’s so mature. Ask the family gossip if they know what you’ve done to be seen as an embarrassment? Is sis ashamed of the way you look or something?
At the wedding, everyone is going to be speculating in whispers about why sister had a grudge against you. Whatever they come up with is gonna be way more interesting than what you can think of. And then the long game. Wait till sis needs a babysitter. Your response, always, is why would she want someone immature to watch her child. Call cousin.
Grouchy_Bear99 wrote:
Sadly, the fact that your parents didn't immediately call BS on your sister's hypocrisy means that they will not stand up for you. Your sister has exposed your family's loyalties and basically tainted your relationship to all of them. NTA and as difficult as it is, try to focus on yourself. I would actually tell my parents that I'd expect them to finance a weekend for me out of town during the nuptials.
My sister didn’t invite me to her wedding and told me it was child free, but invited her fiancés 15 yo cousin. She told me I would ‘throw off the vibe’ and refused to invite me. I got upset and wanted to ask my parents to not go.
I just wanted to add an update since the wedding happened and I remembered I posted on here in July or something. After the post, I did end up asking my parents not to go. I just said I felt insecure and kind of embarrassed that I was being excluded.
They told me they understood why, but they were still going to the wedding. They did say they would talk to my sister about it, but told me she wouldn’t budge. For a few months, things were awkward between me and my sister. We barely talked, and I thought that things seemed weird between her and our parents.
I felt really bad that I might have ruined her relationship with our parents just over a wedding, and I really wanted to apologise. The first time we actually interacted properly was at a family gathering in late November. (It was at her house and I didn’t want to go, but I didn’t want to make things worse) When I greeted her she told me that she wanted to talk to me in her kitchen.
She told me she regretted not inviting me and then doubling down on it. She said she had already been really stressed about the wedding and was trying to make everything perfect for both her and her fiancé. Apparently, they had both agreed on a child free wedding, but had different definitions of it, and she didn’t realise until I’d told her that the cousin was coming (which she didn’t know about).
She decided to make up some excuse as to why they were invited, without really thinking about how it’d sound, and kind of accidentally called me immature and implied our relationship wasn’t close. She apologized and said she felt really bad about how she handled it, and asked if I would forgive her.
I told her I was still hurt about it, but I appreciated the apology. Then she told me I was invited, and she had been wanting to talk for a while but felt that I’d be really angry at her. (I mean, I kind of was but it’s whatever.) The wedding actually happened about a week ago. I did end up going, and everything was pretty normal.
And the cousin seemed pretty nice, even though we didn’t interact. (I honestly felt a little guilty for using her as reasoning to pressure my sister.) Anyway, TL;DR: My sister was stressed and felt like I cornered her, so made up a dumb excuse without realising she was insulting me. She apologised and invited me.
p3fe8251 wrote:
Still NTA. Your sister is still a huge AH for doing this to you, "accidentally called me immature and implied our relationship wasn't close". She did you a favor and showed you where you stand in her life and she showed you that she isn't afraid of doubling down when she's wrong (huge red flags).
I wouldn't be so quick to forgive because she's not inviting you because it's the right thing to do, it's because people are asking why you aren't going to be there and she doesn't want to look bad.
Zannie95 wrote:
Your sister is ridiculous. In my opinion,“child-free” never ever should include immediate family. If one of my kids tried that, I would call them out. A marriage is between 2 people, but it also is the joining of 2 families or possibly more. As for ruining her relationship with your parents, she did that herself. NTA.
Commercial_Smile_63 wrote:
I don’t understand how anyone would not invite an actual sibling regardless of the no child rule.
fire_or_water_kai wrote:
I feel like a sibling is an exception to make at a wedding. Your sister is still definitely something. Not sure if sorry is actually it.