'AITA if I asked my parents not to attend my sister's wedding since she uninvited me?' UPDATED

"AITA if I asked my parents not to attend my sister's wedding since she uninvited me?"

A few days ago, my (16F) sister (25F) announced that she would be getting married next year. Obviously, I was happy for her, and when she gave out the invitations to the guests, I was expecting to be invited. However, when I checked with her, she told me that she and her fiancé wanted a child-free wedding and that I would not be allowed to come.

I was saddened by the news, but I accepted it, assuming it had to do with the venue or maybe legal stuff like the presence of alc*hol or insurance liability. That changed when I found out her fiancé’s 15-year-old cousin was invited. From what I know, she and I are the only teenagers in either family, so I initially assumed my sister had misunderstood something.