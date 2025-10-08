'I asked my wife to ditch her divorced friends. Am I overreacting?'

So I (39M) and my wife (38F) have been married for 10 years together for 15 and have two children (9M and 7F). My wife has been going out with a group of 3 of her friends from work once a month for years. When it first started all her friends were married, but in the last couple of years her 3 friends have all had very messy divorces.
Now the problem when my wife goes out with them she comes home and is suddenly hyper critical of everything I do or do not do. So I do work from home and have worked with my company so that everyday I can take my breaks in order to do kid drop off and pick up, walk the dog, cook supper and try to do other things around the house if my work day allows it.
My wife who works out of the house used to be super appreciative of this always say thank you or do other little things like if she had to stop and fill up the car she would pick me a bag of chips or some other token of thank you. When she now goes out with her friends who have gotten divorced (none of them were easy).
She comes home and now instead of thanks, I get "well you didn't do the laundry" or the laundry didn't get folded and put away. Even my cooking which she used to love now is picked apart with everything that could be improved or changed. Also suddenly all intimacy is gone not a even kiss good bye or good morning and if I try anything else I just get shut down hard.
This usually last for about a week or two (but it is starting to get longer) before she starts saying thank you and appreciating what I do around the house. The other day my wife left her personal cell phone at home and called me from work asking her to bring it to her and to charge it on the way. I don't think she realized that plugging her phone into my truck for the drive would bring up her text messages.
Well as I was driving, this group of friends started texting her phone and it was nothing but bashing me. With things like "What didn't he do today", "he sounds like he just makes more work for you" and "hope he likes the cold." So I pulled over and read the conversation and everything she was saying about how I was making her life difficult.
Honestly it nearly broke me but I didn't want to overreact. I brought the phone to her and she grabbed it and went back in the building no thank you or anything. That night I arranged for my dad to pick up the kids so we could talk in private when she got home I told her I saw the text messages and she snapped at me for reading the messages (yes I realize it was wrong of me to do).
I told her well apparently according to you and your friends I am a bad husband. My outburst took her by surprise I am generally pretty soft spoken and I went a rage about all the stuff I do around the house daily that apparently count for nothing and if it was a big problem she could step up and do more.
I asked her if she still loved me and she did say yes and she said she just gets caught up talking with this group and feels the need to join in, so I told her she needs to cut it off with this group because I cannot live with a wife that doesn't respect or appreciate me, and we need to go counseling as well. She said I was being unreasonable for asking her to cut out her friends of over 10 years so AITA?
teabun38 said:
NTA, and she doesn’t respect you. If she is easily influenced by those people to the point where she tells them very terrible stuff about you, they can influence her to eventually do something worse.
She pretty much trusts the friends she meets up with once* a month and not her husband. Meet up with marriage counselor and explain the situation to them. They can probably explain why you aren’t being unreasonable. Good luck OP, you seem very sweet to your wife!
bitter-scorpio-02 said:
NTA. Your wife has no idea how good she has it. She’s speed running herself to being the 4th member of the divorced losers club. They say ‘misery loves company’ for a reason. It’s not a coincidence that they all had messy divorces after each other and now you’re suddenly having relationship issues.
Typically I’d say wanting to have your spouse cut friends off is bad but here 1000% valid. They’re poison. I’d stop making her life easy. She’s gotta step up at home & earn your trust back. This is crazy work.
Careless_Welder_4048 said:
NTA everyone is missing the point it’s not her friend’s fault it’s your wife!! She has been the one supplying her friends with amo to hate you. I would also hate you if all she did was talk crap about you. She going to have to admit she’s a liar to her friends. Also don’t apologize for reading the text messages it opened your eyes.
nenyabi said:
Tell your wife that my now separated, bitter, lonely brother used to listen to his divorced friends. He was extremely critical of his ex, being extra demanding while doing less than her. Now he has no one and his daughter seems to only like him when he lets her do whatever she wants.
His finances are a mess, his looks are even worse than before, he complains non stop about his self inflicted woes. But guess what? He can join his over critical, miserable divorced friends and tell them they're a bunch of pricks that ruined the only good relationship he ever had AND never deserved.
Intelcourier said:
These women exemplify the adage, "Misery loves company." They are miserable with their single lives and can't stand that you love and take care of your wife. If after going to counseling she doesn't see this and get away from it and them this marriage may not last. You can't be expected to live the rest of your life being constantly criticized while trying to be a loving and thoughtful husband.
KccOStL33 said:
NTA. Her friends are toxic. Misery loves company dude. They can't be a full on divorced wives club if one of them is still happily married. This exact thing ended my parents marriage. My mom got so caught up in it that she left my dad.
After 6 months she regretted it and begged to come back but my pops is a "fool me once" personality and will dig in on principle. He loved and missed her but the damage was done and I've heard her sorrows over it for years. Your wife needs to get her priorities straight.
Smooth_Strength_9914 said:
NTA, but it sounds like divorce may be coming your way. Get ready.
Couple of things some people pointed out the laundry I would like to say it did get done that evening (we actually folded it together). I just didn't get it during the day because I was working. As to current situation while she has not cut her friends completely she has agreed to take a break from them for the next 3 months as we go to marriage counseling.
I have also taken some of the offered advice to have the friends over and explain the situation and the problems it is causing, so far none of them have agreed to come over. My wife does seem willing to work on our marriage but I do think the thought of me getting primary custody of the kids if a divorce has some to do with it so we will see how the next few months go and will keep you updated.