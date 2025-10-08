"I asked my wife to ditch her divorced friends. Am I overreacting?"

So I (39M) and my wife (38F) have been married for 10 years together for 15 and have two children (9M and 7F). My wife has been going out with a group of 3 of her friends from work once a month for years. When it first started all her friends were married, but in the last couple of years her 3 friends have all had very messy divorces.

Now the problem when my wife goes out with them she comes home and is suddenly hyper critical of everything I do or do not do. So I do work from home and have worked with my company so that everyday I can take my breaks in order to do kid drop off and pick up, walk the dog, cook supper and try to do other things around the house if my work day allows it.