'AITA for asking my adoptive parents if they have a college fund for me like they have for my sister?'

Two weeks ago my parents asked me to speak to my guidance counselor about how busy they are and tell her she should talk college stuff with me and not them. I figured she wanted to find out about the money and that's why she wanted to talk to them.

It got to me and I asked them if they had a college fund for me like they have for my sister. They asked me how I knew about it and got mad at me for asking the question. I asked them why they'd make sure she has one but not me when I'll be going to college first and they asked me why I was asking questions that are none of my business.